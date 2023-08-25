Want to buy World Cup 2023 tickets? Here's how...

IMAGE: The tickets will go on sale from August 25, Friday, 8pm IST onwards on the official World Cup 2023 ticketing website. Photograph: BCCI

The long wait for cricket fans is finally over as the tickets for World Cup 2023 will go on general sale on Friday.



The tickets will go on sale from August 25, Friday, 8pm IST onwards on the official World Cup 2023 ticketing website https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

To manage the demand for tickets and to give as many fans as possible the best chance of seeing the world’s best players, they will go on sale in phases starting with non-India warm-up matches and non-India event matches from today, the ICC said in a media release.



The distribution of further ticket sales will be made available in the following stages:



August 30, 8pm IST onwards: India matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram



August 31, 8pm IST onwards: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune



September 1 from 8pm IST onwards: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai



September 2 from 8pm IST onwards: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata



September 3 from 8pm IST onwards: India match at Ahmedabad



September 15 from 8pm IST onwards:Semi-Finals and Final



The tickets will go on general sale for 44 non-India matches across ten world class venues in ten host cities, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, as well as the warm-up matches hosted in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.



The World Cup kicks off with a repeat of the final of the previous edition between defending champions England and New Zealand at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium -- the largest cricket stadium in the world.



"As we announce the commencement of ticket sales for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, we extend a warm invitation to cricket fans from every corner of our nation and around the globe. Our venues are ready to welcome fans to a tournament that promises to redefine the cricketing landscape. With world-class infrastructure, we are geared up to create a World Cup experience like no other. Brace yourselves for a journey that will leave you with cherished memories and a front-row seat to some of the most electrifying action on the One Day stage," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said.