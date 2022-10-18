News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Wade admits to obstructing Wood, not intentional he says

Wade admits to obstructing Wood, not intentional he says

Source: PTI
October 18, 2022 13:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

"I think (teammate) Kane Richardson said to me when I got off the ground, 'You pushed him, basically'. I was like, 'No, I didn't'. And then I saw the replay and I was like, 'Well, yeah, I did'."

IMAGE: "I think (teammate) Kane Richardson said to me when I got off the ground, 'You pushed him, basically'. I was like, 'No, I didn't'. And then I saw the replay and I was like, 'Well, yeah, I did'."

Australia wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade has admitted to obstructing England pacer Mark Wood during the opening T20 in Perth last week and said he would have happily walked off the ground had the opposition appealed.

There was a huge outcry after Wade extended his arm to prevent Wood from taking a catch off his own bowling or effecting a run out after the left-hander skied a delivery.

 

Wade initially denied any wrongdoing but later admitted that when he saw the replay, he understood his mistake.

"That looked horrible when I saw it after the game. It was one of those things that just happened so fast," Wade was quoted as saying in cricket.com.au's 'The Unplayable Podcast'.

"I think (teammate) Kane Richardson said to me when I got off the ground, 'You pushed him, basically'. I was like, 'No, I didn't'. And then I saw the replay and I was like, 'Well, yeah, I did'."

Wade, however, said that it was not intentional.

"At first I didn't know if I hit it. It hit me in the head hard, it rung my bell a little bit, (I) went to run down the wicket, Davey (Warner) sent me back, I turned and saw point running in," he said.

"Then I wasn't sure if I was going to get run out or where the actual ball was. It all just happened literally like that. And then next minute, I was on the ground, looked up and the ball was like coming down. So yeah, it didn't look great."

The visiting English team didn't appeal but Wade said had they done that, he would not have protested.

"If I had a conscious thought of doing it, then I'd be regrettable for doing it. But at the time, there's just so much happening and getting hit in the head with the bloke bowing 150ks at you – things go in fast forward. It was chaos out there.

"If they had appealed and I saw it on the replay, so be it, I would have walked off the ground, there's not much I could do about it," Wade added.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Hardik's BIG goal This Year...
Hardik's BIG goal This Year...
REWIND: T20 World Cups: How India Fared
REWIND: T20 World Cups: How India Fared
Cummins takes over as Australia ODI captain
Cummins takes over as Australia ODI captain
The Great Election Festival Is Here!
The Great Election Festival Is Here!
Copter en route to Kedarnath crashes, 7 feared dead
Copter en route to Kedarnath crashes, 7 feared dead
Former India seamer Roger Binny is new BCCI president
Former India seamer Roger Binny is new BCCI president
Magical! When Sania Returned to the Runway
Magical! When Sania Returned to the Runway

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Buttler reveals why England didn't appeal against Wade

Buttler reveals why England didn't appeal against Wade

Should third umpire rule on player obstruction?

Should third umpire rule on player obstruction?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances