VVS Laxman begins tenure as NCA director

IMAGE: VVS Laxman last worked with IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad as a mentor. Photograph: VVS Laxman/Twitter

Former India batting stalwart VVS Laxman on Monday started his tenure as the director of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Last month, the 47-year-old had accepted the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) offer to take up the role after his predecessor, Rahul Dravid, had relinquished the post to become the head coach of Team India.

"First day in office at the NCA! An exciting new challenge in store, look forward to the future and to working with the future of Indian cricket," Laxman tweeted, alongside two pictures inside the NCA.

Before accepting this position, Laxman was serving as IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad's mentor.

Laxman had also worked as batting consultant for six years at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), which had roped him for the 'Vision 2020' programme aimed at promoting grassroots talent in Bengal.

Laxman has also been a prominent figure in the commentary box since hanging up his boots.

As Dravid was entering the Indian team setup, Laxman had emerged as the frontrunner to occupy the top position at the NCA.