News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » VVS Laxman begins tenure as NCA director

VVS Laxman begins tenure as NCA director

Source: PTI
December 13, 2021 19:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

VVS Laxman last worked with IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad as a mentor.

IMAGE: VVS Laxman last worked with IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad as a mentor. Photograph: VVS Laxman/Twitter

Former India batting stalwart VVS Laxman on Monday started his tenure as the director of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

 

Last month, the 47-year-old had accepted the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) offer to take up the role after his predecessor, Rahul Dravid, had relinquished the post to become the head coach of Team India. 

"First day in office at the NCA! An exciting new challenge in store, look forward to the future and to working with the future of Indian cricket," Laxman tweeted, alongside two pictures inside the NCA.

Before accepting this position, Laxman was serving as IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad's mentor.

Laxman had also worked as batting consultant for six years at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), which had roped him for the 'Vision 2020' programme aimed at promoting grassroots talent in Bengal.

Laxman has also been a prominent figure in the commentary box since hanging up his boots.

As Dravid was entering the Indian team setup, Laxman had emerged as the frontrunner to occupy the top position at the NCA.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why India Test series is important for SA cricket...
Why India Test series is important for SA cricket...
David Warner, Hayley Matthews bag ICC awards
David Warner, Hayley Matthews bag ICC awards
Hamilton gracious in F1 title defeat
Hamilton gracious in F1 title defeat
Ajay Singh bags India's third weightlifting gold
Ajay Singh bags India's third weightlifting gold
Big blow for India as Rohit ruled out of SA Tests
Big blow for India as Rohit ruled out of SA Tests
Karnataka plans bill to ban 'love jihad': Minister
Karnataka plans bill to ban 'love jihad': Minister
At Ankita Lokhande's mehendi ceremony
At Ankita Lokhande's mehendi ceremony

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

Big blow for India as Rohit ruled out of SA Tests

Big blow for India as Rohit ruled out of SA Tests

De Kock to miss part of India Test series?

De Kock to miss part of India Test series?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances