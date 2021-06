June 21, 2021 17:18 IST

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Singh and Smriti Mandhana discover Bristol. Photographs: Kind courtesy Harmanpreet Singh/Facebook

The Indian women's cricket team pulled off a memorable draw in the one-off Test against England in Bristol on Saturday, June 19, 2021

After doing duty in the gripping Test, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jhulan Goswami and Smriti Mandhana went sight-seeing around beautiful Bristol.

'Snippets from the Bristol eve', Harmanpreet captioned the pictures with her teammates on the evening walk.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet and Jhulan.