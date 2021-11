IMAGE: New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Will Young run between the wickets on day 2 of the first Test at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. Photograph: BCCI

After dismissing India for 345 runs, New Zealand were 129 for no loss at the end of the second day's play.

Tom Latham on 50 and Will Young on 75 were at the crease at the end of the day's play.

Will the Indian bowlers grab early scalps in the first session or will New Zealand batters hold the fort?

Time to Vote!