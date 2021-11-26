Shreyas Iyer slams century on Test debut

IMAGE: India's Shreyas celebrates after getting to his century on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand, at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

India's Shreyas Iyer scored a Test century in his debut game on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, at Green Park in Kanpur, on Friday.

He was on 75 when stumps were called on Thursday, as India ended Day 1 of the Test on 258 for 4.

The right-handed batter resumed confidently on Day 2 and smashed two boundaries in Kyle Jamieson's first over.

The 26-year-old continued his fine form and quickly knocked off 25 runs to bring up his maiden Test ton and join an elite list of Indian batters.

Iyer was dismissed for 105, off 171 balls, including 13 fours and 2 sixes, just after the drinks break, caught by Will Young off Tim Southee.

"A debut to remember for @ShreyasIyer15 as he brings up his maiden Test century," BCCI tweeted.

Iyer is the 16th Indian batter to score a century on Test debut.

Before Iyer, Prithvi Shaw was the last India batter to get to 100, scoring 134 against the West Indies in 2018.

The first Indian to score a century on debut was Lala Amarnath in 1933.

The others are R H Shodhan, Kripal Singh, Abbas Ali Baig, Hanumant Singh, Gundappa Viswanath, Surinder Amarnath, Mohammad Azharuddin, Pravin Amre, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma.