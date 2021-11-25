News
Will King Kohli End His Century Drought in Mumbai?

Will King Kohli End His Century Drought in Mumbai?

By Rediff Cricket
November 25, 2021 14:29 IST
Virat Kohli will be back for the second Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai.

Exactly two years, on November 23, 2019, Kohli scored his last century at the Eden Gardens in the day night Test against Bangladesh.

Eager to end the drought, he was spotted in the nets at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Please click on the images for a look at the master in action.

IMAGE: Virat practises his strokes. Photographs: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Virat with former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar, who has been named head coach for Kohli's IPL team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

 

IMAGE: Virat plays a leg glance.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Rediff Cricket
New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

