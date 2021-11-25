Will King Kohli End His Century Drought in Mumbai?

Virat Kohli will be back for the second Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai.

Exactly two years, on November 23, 2019, Kohli scored his last century at the Eden Gardens in the day night Test against Bangladesh.

Eager to end the drought, he was spotted in the nets at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

IMAGE: Virat practises his strokes. Photographs: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Virat with former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar, who has been named head coach for Kohli's IPL team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IMAGE: Virat plays a leg glance.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com