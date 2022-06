The third game in the five match T20I series between India and South Africa will be played at the Y S Rajasekhara Reddy cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, starting 1900 IST.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen (81) powered South Africa to a four wicket win over India in the second T20I in Cuttack. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

South Africa leads the series 2-0.

Can India win today? Or will South Africa win the series?

Time to vote!