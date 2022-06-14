'After Sachin, am excited to see Umran'

IMAGE: Will Umran Malik -- the fastest bowler in India -- make his international debut against South Africa in Tuesday's T20I in Vishakapatnam? Photograph: PTI Photo

After losing two T20Is on the trot -- both while defending scores -- India have had just a day's gap to recover and aim for a comeback, so will they make any changes for the third T20I?

When asked about the possibility of pace sensation Umran Malik making a debut in the T20I in Vishakapatnam on Tuesday, Sunil Gavaskar said, 'The last time I got really excited at seeing an Indian player was Sachin Tendulkar. And after that I am excited to see Umran Malik. I do believe he should play.'

'But again they might say that let us win the third one and get ourselves in a situation and then maybe they can think about experimenting,' Gavaskar added. 'It also depends on what the kind of surface they will get at Visakhapatnam.'

'The major problem is that they don't have wicket-taking bowlers in this squad apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal,' Gavaskar told Star Sports. 'You take wickets and then you get the opposition under pressure. In both the matches, did anybody look like getting a wicket apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar?'

'Which is the reason why a total of 211 was something that they could not defend,' Gavaskar said, pointing out to India's loss in Delhi when South Africa easily chased down the target and won by 7 wickets.

'Arshdeep and Umran, you want to see them play at some point in the series. You are looking to pick your squad for the World Cup in October so I think they need an opportunity,' Gavaskar said.

'They need a wicket-taking bowler and Umran Malik is a wicket-taker... we know that. Arshdeep has been great at the death. India need to know what they are capable of.'