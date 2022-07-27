News
Vote! Who Will Win The Third ODI?

Vote! Who Will Win The Third ODI?

By Rediff Cricket
July 27, 2022 19:24 IST
The final game in the three match One Day International series between India and the West Indies will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, starting 1900 IST.

IMAGE: Axar Patel smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 35-ball 64, his maiden ODI fifty, as India scripted a sensational series-clinching two-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second ODI game at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

India have won the the series 2-0.

Can India make it 3-0?

Time to vote!

Rediff Cricket
Indian cricketers pay tribute to Kargil war heroes
Unbeaten India target clean sweep against Windies
Upton returns as India's mental conditioning coach
BJP youth worker's murder sparks tension in Karnataka
SpiceJet ordered to operate 50% of flights for 8 wks
ICC plays down threat to one-day format
Dhawan, Iyer rise in ICC ODI rankings
SEE: Dhoni Switches Off Pant!

SEE: T20 Players Touch Down In Windies

