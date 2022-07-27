Dhoni Switches Off Pant!

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

Ahead of the final ODI against the West Indies, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav conducted a fun Instagram Live session for fans.

But it was Mahendra Singh Dhoni who became the trending topic on Twitter when he made a cameo appearance in Pant's Instagram Live.

Towards the end of the session, Pant was looking for names to add to the Live chat as fans poured in with their requests. Pant took everyone by surprise when he added Dhoni.

But Pant hadn't reckoned with his idol's aversion to the spotlight. Much to Rohit and SKY's amusement, Mahi switched off his phone.

Check what happened in the video below:

Pant arrived in the West Indies on Tuesday along with Rohit, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin to play a five game T20I series against the Windies.