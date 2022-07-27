News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni Switches Off Pant!

Dhoni Switches Off Pant!

By Rediff Cricket
July 27, 2022 09:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

Ahead of the final ODI against the West Indies, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav conducted a fun Instagram Live session for fans.

But it was Mahendra Singh Dhoni who became the trending topic on Twitter when he made a cameo appearance in Pant's Instagram Live.

Towards the end of the session, Pant was looking for names to add to the Live chat as fans poured in with their requests. Pant took everyone by surprise when he added Dhoni.

But Pant hadn't reckoned with his idol's aversion to the spotlight. Much to Rohit and SKY's amusement, Mahi switched off his phone.

Check what happened in the video below:

 

 

Pant arrived in the West Indies on Tuesday along with Rohit, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin to play a five game T20I series against the Windies.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
India to host 2025 Women's ODI World Cup
India to host 2025 Women's ODI World Cup
SEE: T20 Players Touch Down In Windies
SEE: T20 Players Touch Down In Windies
'Yuzi making others do Yuzi things'
'Yuzi making others do Yuzi things'
AWESOME Images Of The Heavens!
AWESOME Images Of The Heavens!
'We Should Only Give Ranveer Love'
'We Should Only Give Ranveer Love'
2 Indian peacekeepers killed in Congo during protests
2 Indian peacekeepers killed in Congo during protests
Rebel Sena MLAs: 'We feel threatened by BJP'
Rebel Sena MLAs: 'We feel threatened by BJP'

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Upton returns as India's mental conditioning coach

Upton returns as India's mental conditioning coach

Ponting predicts T20 World Cup finalists

Ponting predicts T20 World Cup finalists

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances