Vote! Who will win the second T20I?

Vote! Who will win the second T20I?

By Rediff Cricket
July 28, 2021 17:56 IST
The second T20 game between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo starting 1900 IST today.

India's Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav's 50 laid the ground for India's victory over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 International, July 25, 2021. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
 

India won the first T20 game comfortably.

Along with Krunal Pandya, who tested Covid positive, seven other players -- Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan and Krishna Gowtham -- who were in close contact with him will not play the second and third T20Is.

Reserve players Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh have been added to the Indian squad ahead of the games.

Can the Indians seal the series? Or will the Lankans fight back?

Time to Vote!

Rediff Cricket
