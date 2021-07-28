SL-India 2nd T20 to be played tonight; 7 Indians isolated

Source:

Last updated on: July 28, 2021 17:28 IST

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, and Krishna Gowtham - were identified as close contacts of Krunal Pandya, who tested positive for COVID-19, and hence they will not play the remaining two T20Is against Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI

The remaining two Twenty20 Internationals between India and Sri Lanka will be held despite India's Krunal Pandya testing positive for COVID-19, which forced the postponement of Tuesday's second match by a day.

Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and seven players – Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, and Krishna Gowtham - were identified as close contacts and hence they will not play the remaining two T20Is.

"The second T20I will go ahead later today (Wednesday) and the last T20I will be played tomorrow," a source in the know of developments told ANI on Wednesday.

Reserve players Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh have been added to the Indian squad ahead of the game

On Tuesday, the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka was postponed to a day later.

India all-rounder Krunal tested positive following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning.

"The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India originally scheduled to be played on July 27 has been pushed forward by a day and will now take place on Wednesday, July 28," read a statement from the BCCI.

"Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts. The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad," it added.