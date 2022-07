The second game in the three match One Day International series between India and West Indies will be played at the Queen's Park Oval Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad, starting 1900 IST.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer takes the catch of West Indies Brandon King in the first ODI match played at the Queen's Park Oval Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad, July 22, 2022.

India won the first thriller by 3 runs.

Who will win the second ODI?

