Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

India defeated West Indies in a thriller in the first ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Friday.

After the match, the Indian dressing room was graced by the legendary batter Brian Lara. Lara, who is a local of Trinidad, caught up with India head coach Rahul Dravid.

The BCCI took to Twitter and shared a picture of Lara and Dravid standing next to each other.

‘Two Legends, One Frame,’ the caption of the photo read.

India took a 1-0 lead in three-match series after edging out West Indies by three runs.