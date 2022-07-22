News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 1st ODI

PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 1st ODI

Source: PTI
July 22, 2022 23:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the first One-Day International between England and West Indies in Port of Spain on Friday

Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: India's openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Shubmam Gill made a classy 64 in his ODI comeback while skipper Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a hundred by three runs before the West Indies restricted India to 308 for seven in the series opener in Port of Spain on Friday.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran celebrates after running out Shubman Gill. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

Gill, playing his first ODI since December 2020, played some sublime strokes in his 52-ball knock while Dhawan (97 of 99 balls) took his time before changing gears.

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer bats during the first ODI. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Shreyas Iyer, who has had his troubles of late with the short ball, was back amongst the runs with a fluent 54 off 57 balls.

The opening duo of Gill and Dhawan shared an 119-run stand off 106 balls before the former was run out in the 18th over against the run of play. Gill, one of the most watchable batters when in full flow, was very comfortable against the fast bowlers.

Gill hooked Alzarri Joseph for a six before he delighted the crowd with a perfectly placed punch off the back foot for a boundary. He was equally attractive playing the cover drives when the ball was pitched up.

His innings comprised six fours and couple of sixes. It took a brilliant direct hit from West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran to dismiss him. It was Gill's maiden ODI fifty in what was his fourth game.

Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Gudakesh Motie celebrates after taking the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Dhawan, who only plays one format and had a lean run in England, paced his innings well with Gill going strong at the other end. The southpaw collected 10 fours and three sixes. His go-to-shot was the slog sweep off left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.

The other left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein impressed by getting the ball to turn sharply.

India were set for a 350-plus score but Dhawan's dismissal for the seventh time in the 90s led to a middle-order collapse with the visitors reduced to 252 for five from 213 for one.

Sanju Samson (12) squandered a good opportunity to make an impact while Suryakumar Yadav (13) fell to a loose shot.

Deepak Hooda (27) and Axar Patel (21) took India past 300 with a 42-run stand for the sixth wicket. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Here's how India is preparing for T20 World Cup
Here's how India is preparing for T20 World Cup
'ODI cricket is dying a slow death'
'ODI cricket is dying a slow death'
How Dhawan deals with criticism
How Dhawan deals with criticism
PIX: Modi hosts farewell dinner for President Kovind
PIX: Modi hosts farewell dinner for President Kovind
ED raids 2 Bengal ministers, seizes Rs 20cr in cash
ED raids 2 Bengal ministers, seizes Rs 20cr in cash
Hate speech: Ajmer dargah cleric sent to jail
Hate speech: Ajmer dargah cleric sent to jail
World Athletics: Garcia Leon completes race walk double
World Athletics: Garcia Leon completes race walk double

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

More like this

Why Jadeja is not playing in the 1st ODI against WI

Why Jadeja is not playing in the 1st ODI against WI

Less than 48 hours left, cricketers await visa

Less than 48 hours left, cricketers await visa

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances