July 29, 2021 17:22 IST

The third and final T20 game between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo starting 1900 IST today.

IMAGE: Sri Lankan batsmen Dhananjaya de Silva, right, and Chamika Karunaratne celebrate winning the second T20 International in Colombo, July 28, 2021 . Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/Twitter

The T20I series is evenly tied at 1-1.

Seven Indian players will not play the third T20I.

Can Shikhar Dhawan and his young lads hold the fort against the Sri Lankans and win the series?

