Depleted India restricted by Sri Lanka's spinners

July 28, 2021 22:05 IST

IMAGE: Captain Shikhar Dhawan scored 40 off 42 balls as India’s batsmen struggled for runs against Sri Lanka in the second T20 International, in Colombo, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

A depleted Covid-19-hit India struggled for momentum against Sri Lanka’s spinners on a sluggish track and were restricted to 132 for 5 in the second Twenty20 International, in Colombo, on Wednesday.

Debutant Devdutt Padikkal, though, in his brief innings, provided a glimpse of a bright future.

The degree of difficulty in batting could be gauged from the fact that only seven boundaries and a six were hit in 20 overs, as 42 dot balls were consumed by the India’s batsmen.

However, India will not unhappy with the total after looking at the pitch.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan (40 off 42 balls), aware of a thin-on experience batting line-up, had a cautious approach on a track where the ball simply refused to come onto the bat, and improvisation was the order of the day.

With heavy rain slowing the outfield, run-making became an ordeal, but young Padikkal (29 off 23 balls) was elegant as usual before a moment's indiscretion did him in.

The other much-anticipated debut of Ruturaj Gaikwad (21 off 18 balls) also ended in a whimper when a Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka's short ball climbed on him and he got himself in a tangle while playing a pull-shot that went straight-up for Minod Bhanuka.

Knowing that only five batsmen were playing on the day, Dhawan had to cut down on risky shots even though a cover drive, an on-drive and a slog-pull behind square were there among his five fours before off-spinner Dananjaya de Silva (2/13) got him to play the slog-sweep.

But the man who impressed the most was Padikkal, who slog-swept Dhanajaya de Silva for a six and ran well between the wickets during his 32-run stand with skipper Dhawan and brief one with Sanju Samson.

He also reverse swept Wanindu Hasaranga (1/30) for a boundary before a non-existent slog-sweep brought about his downfall.

Some of his strokes did not reach the boundary but the Bengaluru boy showed that he has the temperament required for the highest level.

Samson (7 off 13 balls) once again blew away an opportunity to prove his worth. He was hoodwinked by a leg break from Akila Dananjaya (2/29) and bowled.

He has now blown away nine chances in T20 Internationals and is unlikely to get too many more after Thursday's final game.