Dhawan proud of his boys for good fight in 2nd SL T20

Source: PTI
July 29, 2021 08:50 IST
India’s players celebrate the fall of a Sri Lanka wicket during the second T20 International, in Colombo, on Thursday

IMAGE: India’s players celebrate the fall of a Sri Lanka wicket during the second T20 International, in Colombo, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India captain Shikhar Dhawan was proud of his team for putting up a good fight despite facing adverse circumstances in the low-scoring second T20 International against Sri Lanka, in Colombo, on Wednesday.

 

India could score just 132 for 5 on a slow track. Sri Lanka chased down the total with two balls to spare and won by four wickets.

The teams are level 1-1 in the three-match series.

With nine players unavailable after Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19, India had no option but play with six specialist bowlers, including one pacer Navdeep Saini, who wasn't even given a single over.

"The surface had turn and it was stopping a bit. Of course, we knew one batsman was short and we knew we had to construct the innings smartly and we had to content ourselves at some point," Dhawan said at post-match presentation ceremony.

"But, yeah, we were 10-15 runs short," he conceded.

"I am very proud of the boys because we gave a very good fight. That never-say-die attitude and taking the game to the last over while defending just 132; credit to both bowlers and batters," Dhawan added.

His Lankan counterpart Dasun Shanaka thanked the BCCI for standing by his board and agreeing to play the series in these tough times.

"I thought if we could contain them to a low total, we could chase it. We were not able to capitalise in the first six overs. But DDS (Dhananjaya de Silva) and Wanindu Hasaranga bailed us out. I should thank the BCCI and SLC (Sri Lanka board) for this opportunity because this is a huge opportunity for young guys in these times," Shanaka said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
