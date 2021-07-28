PIX: India's batsmen get centre wicket practice in Durham

Source:

July 28, 2021 00:19 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli bats during India's training session in Durham on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Ahead of the gruelling five-match Test match series against England, the Indian Test team led by skipper Virat Kohli, had a centre wicket training at the Durhan Cricket Club in Durham on Tuesday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who had joined the Test team after recovering from COVID-19, also batted in the nets.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

"TeamIndia back at it and having a centre wicket training at Durham Cricket Club ahead of the five-match Test series against England," BCCI tweeted.



The BCCI also posted pictures of Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, flamboyant batsman KL Rahul, his Karnataka teammate and opener Mayank Agarwal and skipper Kohli batting in the nets.

IMAGE: India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Similarly vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and experienced opener Rohit Sharma too batted in the nets, as per the pictures tweeted by the Board.

IMAGE: India opener Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Earlier, the team played a three-day warm-up game against County Select XI in Durham as a part of their preparation for the Test series, which finished in a draw.



The first Test starts in Nottingham from August 4.