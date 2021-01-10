News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: Australia vs India, 3rd Test, Day 4

PICS: Australia vs India, 3rd Test, Day 4

Last updated on: January 10, 2021 07:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 4 of the third Test between Australia and India, at the SCG, on Sunday.

India pacer Navdeep Saini appeals successfully for caught behind against Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during Day 4 of the third Test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Sunday.

IMAGE: India pacer Navdeep Saini appeals successfully for caught behind against Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during Day 4 of the third Test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Sunday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

An improved Navdeep Saini got a couple of wickets, but Australia thoroughly enjoyed the upper-hand, reaching 182 for 4 at lunch on the fourth day of the third Test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Sunday, after half-centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

 

By the end of the first session, Australia extended their overall lead to 276 runs, and anything above 300-plus is expected to be a winning total unless a 10-man India, without the services of the injured Ravindra Jadeja, bat out of their skin on a two-paced SCG track.

Mohammed Siraj appeals in vain for the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj appeals in vain for the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Labuschagne (73 off 118 balls) once again batted positively during his second century partnership of the match (103 runs) with mentor Smith (58 batting, 155 balls), who employed a more cautious approach.

The Indians once again bowled straight to Smith, with a packed leg-side field, but Labuschagne, before missing out on yet another chance to score a Test hundred, scored freely, with nine boundaries to his credit.

Steve Smith congratulates Marnus Labuschagne on scoring 50 runs.

IMAGE: Steve Smith congratulates Marnus Labuschagne on scoring 50 runs. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Labuschagne could have been out off the day's second delivery, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah (0/40 in 15 overs), had Hanuma Vihari taken a simple offering at square leg, with the batsman still on his overnight score of 47.

Unlike India on the third day, Australia scored at a decent pace, adding 79 runs during the morning session.

It was substitute keeper Wriddhiman Saha, whose impressive catch down the leg side saw the end of Labuschagne following his faint tickle after Saini (2/47 in 14 overs) extracted extra bounce off the pitch.

Steve Smith bats during Day 4.

IMAGE: Steve Smith batted with caution before completing his half-century. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The debutant got another wicket in quick time as Matthew Wade nicked an easy one to Saha for his third catch of the innings.

At the break, Cameron Green (20 batting) was giving company to Smith, who completed his second half-century of the match in 134 balls.

Jadeja's absence did have an adverse effect on the bowling and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/57 in 17 overs) erred in his length on the shorter side.

Australia’s batsmen found it easy to manoeuvre against Ashwin's bowling as there wasn't much pace or zip off the pitch.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Pujara was scared to play shot, played to survive'
'Pujara was scared to play shot, played to survive'
KKR buy stake in US-based Major League Cricket
KKR buy stake in US-based Major League Cricket
India's domestic season finally gets underway...
India's domestic season finally gets underway...
PIX: Manchester Utd, Arsenal in FA Cup 4th round
PIX: Manchester Utd, Arsenal in FA Cup 4th round
Indian Soccer: East Bengal pile further misery on BFC
Indian Soccer: East Bengal pile further misery on BFC
Football PIX: Everton avoid Cup scare
Football PIX: Everton avoid Cup scare
Chinese soldier held on Indian side of LAC In Ladakh
Chinese soldier held on Indian side of LAC In Ladakh

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Ashwin is the 'southpaw slayer'

Ashwin is the 'southpaw slayer'

Jadeja out of 4th Test; Pant likely to bat

Jadeja out of 4th Test; Pant likely to bat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use