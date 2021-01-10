PICS: Australia vs India, 3rd Test, Day 4

Last updated on: January 10, 2021 07:50 IST

Images from Day 4 of the third Test between Australia and India, at the SCG, on Sunday.

IMAGE: India pacer Navdeep Saini appeals successfully for caught behind against Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during Day 4 of the third Test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Sunday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

An improved Navdeep Saini got a couple of wickets, but Australia thoroughly enjoyed the upper-hand, reaching 182 for 4 at lunch on the fourth day of the third Test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Sunday, after half-centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

By the end of the first session, Australia extended their overall lead to 276 runs, and anything above 300-plus is expected to be a winning total unless a 10-man India, without the services of the injured Ravindra Jadeja, bat out of their skin on a two-paced SCG track.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj appeals in vain for the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Labuschagne (73 off 118 balls) once again batted positively during his second century partnership of the match (103 runs) with mentor Smith (58 batting, 155 balls), who employed a more cautious approach.

The Indians once again bowled straight to Smith, with a packed leg-side field, but Labuschagne, before missing out on yet another chance to score a Test hundred, scored freely, with nine boundaries to his credit.

IMAGE: Steve Smith congratulates Marnus Labuschagne on scoring 50 runs. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Labuschagne could have been out off the day's second delivery, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah (0/40 in 15 overs), had Hanuma Vihari taken a simple offering at square leg, with the batsman still on his overnight score of 47.

Unlike India on the third day, Australia scored at a decent pace, adding 79 runs during the morning session.

It was substitute keeper Wriddhiman Saha, whose impressive catch down the leg side saw the end of Labuschagne following his faint tickle after Saini (2/47 in 14 overs) extracted extra bounce off the pitch.

IMAGE: Steve Smith batted with caution before completing his half-century. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The debutant got another wicket in quick time as Matthew Wade nicked an easy one to Saha for his third catch of the innings.

At the break, Cameron Green (20 batting) was giving company to Smith, who completed his second half-century of the match in 134 balls.

Jadeja's absence did have an adverse effect on the bowling and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/57 in 17 overs) erred in his length on the shorter side.

Australia’s batsmen found it easy to manoeuvre against Ashwin's bowling as there wasn't much pace or zip off the pitch.