Saha keeps wickets as Pant injures left elbow

January 09, 2021 11:46 IST

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant receives treatment after being struck by a delivery from Pat Cummins during Day 3 of the third Test between Australia and India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Saturday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Indian team was dealt a huge blow on Saturday as wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant sustained an elbow injury, which could rule him out of the remainder of the third Test against Australia, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Reserve wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha replaced him, as per ICC rules.

"Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans," read a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Pant, who looked good during his 36 off 67 balls on the third day of the match, was hit while trying to pull a short ball from Pat Cummins.

He was in pain immediately and after on-field treatment that included a strapped bandage, he was back in action but lost the flow due to hindered movement and Josh Hazlewood had him caught behind.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also hit by a short delivery on his bowling hand and needed on-field treatment.

It remains to be seen if Jadeja is hundred percent fit while bowling.