on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, England bowled out India for 78 runs, the last 7 Indian wickets falling for just 22 runs.

IMAGE: England pacer James Anderson celebrates taking Virat Kohli's wicket on Day 1 of the Headingley Test, August 25, 2021. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

England ended Day 1 of the Headingley Test 42 runs ahead with all its wickets intact.

Unlike the English fast bowlers, the Indian pace quartet failed to make any breakthrough.

Can Bumrah-Ishant-Shami-Siraj have better luck on Day 2 and bowl England out for a low score?

