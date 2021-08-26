3rd Test: Crowd at it again as bottle thrown at Siraj

IMAGE: Siraj gestures to the crowd during Day 1 of the 3rd Test at Headingley on Wednesday.

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant said someone from the crowd threw a ball on pacer Mohammed Siraj while he was fielding at the boundary in the ongoing third Test against England on Wednesday.

Pant revealed the incident made India skipper Virat Kohli "upset".

"I think, somebody threw a ball inside, at Siraj, so he [Kohli] was upset," said Pant in a virtual press conference after the close of the first day's play.

"You can say whatever you want to chant, but don't throw things at the fielders and all those things. It is not good for cricket, I guess," he added.

In the third session of the opening day of the third Test, a section of spectators seemed to have asked Siraj the score of the match to tease the pacer. The India pacer however came with a brilliant reply as he gestured 1-0 (India leading the Test series) towards the crowd.

The 27-year-old Siraj, who played a key role in the team's win in the second Test at Lord's, was also targeted earlier this year when the Australian crowd in Sydney abused him which led to eviction of a few spectators and brief stoppage of play.

Siraj had, back then, complained to the umpires that he was being abused by a section of the Australian supporters.

During the second Test match, some unruly fans threw champagne corks at India batsman KL Rahul.

Kohli had then intervened and he was seen gesturing towards the opening batsman to know more about the incident. An over later, the TV visuals showed that many champagne corks were thrown inside the playing field, and the Indian players were visibly left frustrated.