'Lot of support for India'

'Lot of support for India'

By AJEET SINGH
August 26, 2021 07:16 IST
IMAGE: Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley, August 25, 2021. Photographs: Kind courtesy Ajeet Singh

Ajeet Singh, who is based in Leeds, is enjoying Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley.

 

Ajeet didn't have much to cheer about as Team India collapsed for 78 in the first innings after electing to bat.

Ajeet and other Indian fans at Headingley are confident that Virat Kohli and his team will bounce back.

Check out Ajeet's experience in the stands on the opening day:

'It's a great morning here in Headingley. The atmosphere is electric and there is lot of support for India on this ground.'

'Loving every moment of this match. After 2002, the Indians are playing here for the first time at Headingley, you can see large number of Indian fans in the stadium.'

'Though Indian wickets are falling in quick succession, but the fans are not disheartened. The mood around is jovial for its good to see the Indian cricket team playing here.'

AJEET SINGH
