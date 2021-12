The first India-South Africa Test began at the Centurion in South Africa on Sunday.

IMAGE: K L Rahul in action on day 1 of the first Test. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

At the end of day 1, India were 272 for the loss of three wickets.

K L Rahul unbeaten with 122 and Ajinkya Rahane on 40 were at the crease at the end of the day's play.

How will day 2 pan out for the Indian batters? Will the runs come flowing or will the Proteas bowlers prevail?

Time to Vote!