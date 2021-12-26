News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Teams honour anti-apartheid icon, Tutu

Teams honour anti-apartheid icon, Tutu

Source: PTI
December 26, 2021 16:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Players and officials during a moment of silence for the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu before the start of play on Day 1 of the 1st Test at Centurion on Sunday

IMAGE: Players and officials during a moment of silence for the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu before the start of play on Day 1 of the 1st Test at Centurion on Sunday. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

The South African and Indian teams observed a moment's silence ahead of the opening Test in honour of anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died on Sunday.

The South African players also entered the ground wearing black armbands as a mark of respect.

 

"The Proteas cricket team and South Africa as a nation, mourn world renowned statesman, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu who passed away this morning.

"The teams had a moment of silence ahead of the start of the first Betway Test match against India. The Proteas are wearing black armbands in honour of Mr Tutu," the Indian team's media wing said.

Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, died at the age of 90.

Tutu had been hospitalised several times since 2015, after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: It's all happening in the stands at the MCG!
PHOTOS: It's all happening in the stands at the MCG!
Boxing Day Test: Vaughan, Warne slam Eng selection
Boxing Day Test: Vaughan, Warne slam Eng selection
Kirmani weighs in on Kohli-Ganguly tiff
Kirmani weighs in on Kohli-Ganguly tiff
PHOTOS: SA vs India, 1st Test, Day 1
PHOTOS: SA vs India, 1st Test, Day 1
Booster only after 9-12 months from 2nd jab: Experts
Booster only after 9-12 months from 2nd jab: Experts
Retro Tax: Cairn drops lawsuits in US, UK
Retro Tax: Cairn drops lawsuits in US, UK
PHOTOS: It's all happening in the stands at the MCG!
PHOTOS: It's all happening in the stands at the MCG!

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

PIX, Ashes Test: England get a pounding on Boxing Day

PIX, Ashes Test: England get a pounding on Boxing Day

Why India start as favourites to win in South Africa

Why India start as favourites to win in South Africa

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances