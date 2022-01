The second day of the second Test ended with India scoring 85 runs for the loss of two wickets.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur took 7/61, the best bowling figures for an Indian bowler against South Africa at the Imperial Wanderers stadium, Johannesburg, January 4, 2022. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Can the Indian batters build a huge total or will the Proteas bowlers go for the kill?

Time to Vote!