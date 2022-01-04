PHOTOS: South Africa vs India, 2nd Test, Day 2

Images from Day 2 of the second Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant appeal successfully for the wicket of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen during Day 2 of the second Test in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Shardul Thakur's knack of picking crucial wickets came in handy as his triple strike brought India back in the game, leaving South Africa at a jittery 102/4 going into lunch on day two of the second Test.

Medium pace all-rounder Thakur (3/8 in 4.5 overs) raised his game to remove the stodgy Dean Elgar (28 off 120 balls) and young Keegan Petersen (62 off 118 balls), who looked good en route his maiden half-century in Test cricket.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate as South Africa captain Dean Elgar walks back after his dismissal. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

At the stroke of lunch, Thakur dismissed Rassie van Der Dussen (1 off 17 balls) to a dubious catch from wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant which seemed to have touched the grass before it was taken.



From 88 for 1, South Africa lost three wickets for 14 runs in the last half hour to just throw away the advantage.



Although Jasprit Bumrah (0/26 in 13 overs) and Mohammed Shami (1/33 in 14 overs) bowled their hearts out without getting desired results, Thakur's strikes at the fag end of the session was a big boost for KL Rahul's men.

IMAGE: Keegan Petersen celebrates his half-century. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Skipper Elgar, who looked to defend stoically at one end, fell caught behind as Thakur got the full delvery to move away as it took the outside edge of South African skipper's bat into Pant's gloves.



In case of Petersen, it was a rank bad shot as the right-hander pushed away from his body, which only resulted in Mayank Agarwal taking a smart catch at second slip.

IMAGE: A jubilant Shardul Thakur after taking the wicket of Keegan Petersen. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Young Petersen, whose highest Test score till Tuesday was 19, looked in good touch having struck nine boundaries including a glorious cover drive off Shami.



Along with Elgar, he added 74 for the second wicket and a stand like this would have kept the hosts in good stead before Thakur came from nowhere to turn the match on its head.