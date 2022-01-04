Dussen caught behind by Pant: out or not-out?

IMAGE: South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen watches anxiously as India’s Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant appeal for caught behind on Tuesday, Day 2 of the second Test, in Johannesburg. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar and team manager Khomotso Masubelele met match officials during the lunch break on Day 2 of the second Test, in Johannesburg, to discuss a questionable caught behind dismissal of Rassie van der Dussen.

ESPNcricinfo reported that Elgar and Masubelele wanted to discuss the dismissal with on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Allahudien Palekar, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and match referee Andy Pycroft.

What was discussed between them remains unclear.

Van der Dussen was adjudged caught behind by the on-field umpire at the stroke of lunch off Shardul Thakur, but there were questions on the legality of the catch, taken by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

However, there was no conclusive evidence that the ball bounced before lodging into Pant's gloves.

Law 2.12 requires conclusive evidence for an on-field decision to be overturned.

"An umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly. This apart, an umpire's decision, once made, is final," it states.

Thakur had a maiden five-wicket haul as India bowled out South Africa for 229 in their first innings.

He ran through the hosts' batting line-up to finish with figures of 7 for 61 after Keegan Petersen struck a fine half-century before lunch.

Resuming at the overnight score of 35 for 1, South Africa added 53 runs before losing skipper Elgar for 28 but Petersen held the other end, scoring 62 off 118 balls.

South Africa took a first innings lead of 27 runs over India, who were dismissed for 202 in their first innings.