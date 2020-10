October 06, 2020 15:13 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in Dubai these days for you know what.

Anushka, who is expecting their first child, dropped a stunning black-and-white photograph on Instagram.

Anu is looking at the camera as her hair flows in the wind. The movie star added just black and white hearts in the caption. Don't miss the cute baby bump in her reflection!

The post received a huge number of 'likes' within hours of being posted, including one from a certain Chikoo Kohli :)))