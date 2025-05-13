Virat Kohli's Glorious Seven, Outpacing The Don

Virat Kohli was the epitome of dominance and consistency through the 14 years of his Test career.

For 123 Tests, and countless moments that made fans gasp, applaud and believe, Kohli dominated on flat decks, turning tracks, green tops, and hostile overseas pitches. But what truly defined Kohli’s love affair with Test cricket was his extraordinary stretch from 2016 to 2019 when his era of brilliance was crowned by seven double centuries that now belong to cricketing folklore.

From July 2016 to October 2019, in just 1,176 days, Kohli crafted seven double centuries, including six at home. He still holds the record for most Test double centuries by a captain and an Indian cricketer.

In that span of time, he piled up 4,060 runs in 40 Tests at an average of 67.66, notching up 15 centuries and 10 fifties in just 66 innings. Not even Bradman, reached that milestone faster.

200 vs West Indies, North Sound, July 2016

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his double century against West Indies at North Sound on July 23, 2016. Photograph: WICB Media Photo

The redemption knock. The Caribbean hadn’t been kind to a younger Kohli during his debut tour, with just 76 runs from five innings.

But in North Sound, the same islands bore witness to the birth of a new Kohli, who was a leader, a run-machine, a tone-setter. His 200 (off 283 balls, 24 fours) exorcised past ghosts and powered India to 566/8 declared. A young Jason Holder and Devendra Bishoo found themselves at the receiving end of a masterclass.

211 vs New Zealand, Indore, October 2016

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates with Ajinkya Rahane after completing his double century on October 9, 2016. Photograph: BCCI

Coming in at 60/2, Kohli turned the tide with a patient yet commanding 211 (366 balls, 20 fours). The highlight? A 365-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane—the highest for India’s fourth wicket. It wasn’t just runs; it was architecture. Every shot placed with precision. India overwhelmed New Zealand and cruised to a 321-run win.

235 vs England, Mumbai, December 2016

IMAGE: Kohli celebrates his double century against England in Mumbai, on December 11, 2016. Photograph: BCCI

England put up 400. Kohli replied with silence and then destruction. His 235 (340 balls, 25 fours, 1 six) was big and brutal!

A textbook dismantling of England’s spinners, with 12 boundaries against Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid alone. India piled on 631, and the match tilted from contest to carnage. India won by an innings and 36 runs. Kohli, meanwhile, became the first batter ever to score double centuries in three consecutive Test series.

204 vs Bangladesh, Hyderabad, February 2017

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his double ton against Bangladesh. Photograph: BCCI

In this one-off Test, played more out of formality than rivalry, Kohli brought intensity that Bangladesh simply couldn’t match.

His 204 came in just 246 balls, scored at a blistering 82.92 strike rate. It was a mix of technical mastery and aggression, particularly against spin as he clobbered the tweakers for 127 runs. India put up 687/6 declared and won comfortably.

This was Kohli’s fourth double ton in four successive series -- surpassing legends like Rahul Dravid and Dan Bradman in the process.

213 vs Sri Lanka, Nagpur, November 2017

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after completing his double century on November 26, 2017. Photograph: BCCI

After a forgettable Border-Gavaskar series where he failed to cross 20 even once, the king returned. Kohli roared with 213 (267 balls), and in doing so, outscored the entire Sri Lankan team’s first-innings total of 205. India posted a mountain of runs and won by an innings. His strike rate of nearly 80 mirrored a brisk ODI innings—but the setting was pure Test theatre.

243 vs Sri Lanka, Delhi, December 2017

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his double century on December 3, 2017. Photograph: ICC/X

Just one match later, Kohli went even bigger. His 243 (287 balls, 25 fours) made him the first Indian to score two double centuries in consecutive Tests.

It was also his sixth double ton in 17 months! The game ended in a draw, but Kohli’s statement was loud: consistency is the truest measure of greatness.

254 not out vs South Africa, Pune, October 2019

IMAGE: Virat Kohli walks back after scoring 254 not out as India declare their first innings on 601/5 on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against South Africa in Pune on October 11, 2019. Photograph: BCCI

The final flourish. Kohli’s highest Test score, unbeaten at 254 (336 balls, 33 fours, 2 sixes), was a masterclass in timing and patience.

His shot selection against Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy was surgical. India declared at 601/5, and the innings win felt almost inevitable.