Virat Kohli's Best Test Knocks

Virat Kohli hung up his cricket whites on Monday, May 12, after a career spanning 123 Tests, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. His breathtaking Test career includes 30 centuries, seven double centuries and 31 half-centuries.

As he closes the most revered chapter of his career, here are some of his best Test knocks:

254 not out vs South Africa , Pune, 2019

IMAGE: Virat Kohli walks back after scoring 254 not out as India declare their first innings on 601/5 on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against South Africa in Pune on October 11, 2019 . Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli marked his 50th Test as Indian skipper with a career-best Test score of 254 not out came in the second Test of the 2019 series against South Africa at Pune.

It was his 7th double ton in Tests.

Walking in at 136/2, Kohli anchored the innings and paced his knock to perfecton, while he spent nearly eight hours at the crease.

His innings, studded with 33 fours and 2 sixes, broke the back of a quality South African bowling attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander, and debutant Anrich Nortje, none of whom could find a way past his solid defense and elegant strokeplay.

Kohli’s unbeaten double-century helped India declare at 601/5, setting up a dominant innings and 137-run victory.

119 & 96 vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2013

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his century on Day 1 of the 1st Test against South Africa in Johannesburg on December 18, 2013. Photograph: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

In his first tour to South Africa, and his first game at No 4, Kohli announced his arrival in tough overseas conditions.

Facing the likes of Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel on a lively pitch, Kohli showcased supreme technique against the quick trio.

His first-innings century laid the foundation for India’s strong total, while his composed 96 in the second innings nearly resulted in twin centuries in the match.

India narrowly missed out on a famous win as South Africa held on for a draw, but Kohli’s temperament in tough conditions reflected signs of what was to come.

115 & 141 vs Australia, Adelaide, 2014

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching his century against Australia in Adelaide on December 15, 2014. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

This was the first taste fans had to Kohli the captain.

Taking over as India’s stand-in Test skipper in Adelaide after Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s injury, Kohli led from the front with twin centuries -- 115 in the first innings and 141 in the second.

On a flat deck, his first innings was laden with confident strokeplay, dominating the Aussie attack of the likes of Mitchell Johnson.

However, it was his second-innings 141 that truly stood out. Chasing 364 for victory, Kohli launched a bold counter-attack despite losing partners at regular intervals, refusing to play for a draw.

His aggressive intent kept India in the hunt until his dismissal triggered a collapse.

Even though India lost by 48 runs, Kohli’s leadership and fearless batting were widely lauded and marked the beginning of his assertive captaincy era.

169 and 54 vs Aus at MCG, 2014

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats en route his 169. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

In the 3rd Test at the MCG, Kohli's struck a brilliant 169 off 272 balls, his then career-best innings in Tests and his first century in a Test match against Australia at MCG.

Australia had put up a mammoth 530 on the board, thanks to century by Steve Smith.

On the third morning, with India staggering at 147 for 3, Virat Kohli paired up with Ajinkya Rahane hammering 269 runs and lashing 39 boundaries between them in over four hous of batting.

Kohli was ruthless against Mitchell Johnson and went about his job with effortless ease on a sunny day. He was dismissed at the fag end of the day for 169.

His first 150-plus score, Kohli brought up his ninth Test hundred -- his 4th in Australia -- from 166 balls, having hit 11 fours. He becomes the first Indian since Sunil Gavaskar in 1977 to score three hundreds in a Test series in Australia.

He also became the tenth Indian batsman to amass 1,000 runs in Tests vs Australia -- his tally being 1029 (ave.57.16) in eleven Tests, including five hundreds and two fifties.

Australia set India 384 for victory and on a rainy day, India lost 3 quick wickets but Kohli once again paired up with Rahane (48) dug deep. Kohli top-scored with 54 to help India hold on to draw.

235 vs England, Mumbai, 2016

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after completing his double century against England in Mumbai on December11, 2016. Photograph: BCCI

In the fourth Test against England at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli produced a monumental innings of 235 -- his then highest score in Test cricket.

Batting on a pitch that started assisting spin early on, he masterfully countered England’s spinners and pacers alike.

His innings was the mainstay of India’s mammoth total of 631, helping the hosts secure an innings victory and seal the series.

Kohli batted for nearly nine hours, facing 340 deliveries, with 25 fours and a six, exhibiting exceptional stamina and concentration.

This knock was also part of a golden run for Kohli, marking his third double-century in the same year -- a record for an Indian captain at the time.

149 vs England, Edgbaston, 2018

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after completing his century on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on August 2, 2018. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Virat Kohli exorcised ghosts of 2014 and silenced critics with a stunning 149 in the first Test at Edgbaston in 2018 -- his very first century in England.

Coming into the series under immense pressure after his poor outing in England in 2014, Kohli faced a formidable attack featuring James Anderson and Stuart Broad once again under testing conditions.

Walking in at 54/2, he weathered relentless swing and seam to notch up a blistering century, almost single-handedly keeping India in the game as wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

His innings included 22 boundaries and a six and was a blend of patience and aggression, with Kohli farming the strike superbly during the tail-end partnerships.

Though India narrowly lost the Test by 31 runs, Kohli’s knock was widely hailed as one of the greatest overseas centuries by an Indian batter.

153 vs South Africa, Centurion, 2018

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after completing his century against South Africa on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at Centurion, on January 15, 2018. Photograph: James Oatway/Reuters

At Centurion in 2018, Kohli played one of his grittiest knocks under difficult overseas conditions.

On a spicy pitch with variable bounce and against a quality South African pace attack led by Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander, Kohli compiled a superb 153 out of India’s total of 307.

What made the innings remarkable was how Kohli stood tall as wickets kept falling at the other end - no other Indian batter crossed 50 in the innings.

His knock included 15 boundaries and was a mix of elegant stroke play and steely resolve.

Despite India’s eventual defeat in the match, Kohli’s performance was praised for its determination and technical excellence in foreign conditions.

79 vs South Africa, Cape Town 2022

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli is hit in the groin region in the post-lunch session during Day 1 of the third Test against South Africa, at Newlands, Cape Town on January 11, 2022. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Virat Kohli travelled on this tour under tremendous pressure. He was short of runs and rumours of him losing his Test leadership were swirling thick and fast.

Despite it all, Kohli was a picture of patience and perseverance while compiling a well-crafted 79, but South Africa gained the upper hand on the opening day of the Test.

Batting against the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier and Marco Jansen, he was tested in the corridor of uncertainty. But he showed restraint, batting for 201 balls for his 79, with 12 boundaries and a six. He was top-scorer in India's first innings total of 223.

South Africa eventually won the Test but Kohli showed his mental toughness.