Virat Kohli remains India's most-valuable celebrity

February 04, 2021 14:39 IST

At $238 million Virat Kohli remains most-valued celeb for 4th year in row

IMAGE: Virat Kohli emerged as the biggest celebrity brand in India. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli has been ranked as the most valuable celebrity for the fourth consecutive year in 2020 with a brand value of $237.7 million, and the second and third slots have gone to Hindi film actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, according to an industry ranking.

Of the top ten most-valued celebs, only Kohli is outside of the filmdom and of the nine film stars only two are females in the 2020 ranking.

While Kohli's brand remained the same, the top 20 celebs lost 5 per cent of their combined value to $1 billion in 2020, Duff & Phelps, which specialises in brand valuation, said in a statement on Thursday.

Kohli remains the most valued celebrity for the fourth consecutive year with a steady brand value of $237.7 million in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

The India cricket team skipper has more than 30 brands in his portfolio, continues to remain a favorite with brands across industries. He also tops the social media ranking.

The overall brand value of the top 20 celebrities in 2020 is estimated at $ 1 billion, down 5 per cent from 2019 as the pandemic crippled all activities, the study added.

The study is based on brand value derived from their product endorsement portfolio and relative social media presence. It examined the impact of the pandemic on both brand value rankings and the celebrity endorsement space.