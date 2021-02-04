News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Let us stay united: Kohli, Rahane after Rihanna's post

Let us stay united: Kohli, Rahane after Rihanna's post

By Rediff Cricket
February 04, 2021 11:23 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Work towards resolving our internal issues, wrote Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has joined the growing list of celebrities, political leaders and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, to tweet on unity and farmers -- a list triggered by pop star Rihanna's six-word tweet indicating support for those protesting the Centre's agriculture laws.

"Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together," Kohli tweeted late on Wednesday.

 

Kohli's tweet was followed quickly by a similarly-worded one from his deputy Ajinkya Rahane.

He posted: "There's no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one. Let's remain united and work towards resolving our internal issues."

Fellow cricketer Rohit Sharma also posted a similarly-worded tweet: "India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation's well-being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER".

London Olympics Bronze medallist Saina Nehwal also posted, "Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda"

On Tuesday Rihanna had tweeted: "Why aren't we talking about this #FarmersProtest?" and shared an article on the farmers' protest by cnn.com, setting off a huge tweet storm and a flurry of tweets by Indian celebrities in support of the government's efforts to defuse the crisis.

Rediff Cricket
