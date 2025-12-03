'Reminded Me Of The Vintage Virat Kohli...'

'When Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma comes on the field, you believe that they will score 100.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli smashed a record-extending 52nd ODI to guide India to a 17-run win in the series opener against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Former India batter Aakash Chopra expressed awe at Virat Kohli's performance in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, saying the knock reminded him of the "vintage Virat Kohli" and expressed hope that he and Rohit Sharma will continue their fine form in the remainder of the three-match series.



"They played very well. They played very exemplary. They lived up to their expectations. When Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma comes on the field, you believe that they will score 100. The way Virat Kohli scored 100 reminded me of the old Vintage Virat Kohli," Chopra told ANI.



"He scored more than half a dozen sixes. Rohit Sharma started from where he left Sydney. From a fan point of view, you never want to see your legend struggling. You always want to see your legend doing well. What we saw in Ranchi was exactly the same. We hope to see the same in Raipur and Vishakhapatnam," he added.



Chopra also believes that India could become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title.

"I am expecting a trophy. In the last tournament, we also won a trophy. We were undefeated. We have not lost a single game. We have won the Asia Cup without dropping a single match. We expect a trophy from the Indian cricket team. There was a time when we thought we were successful if we reached the semi-final or final. That was the metric of success. Now, the metric of success is that we should win a trophy. No one has defended their T20 crown yet. But if a team can do it, it is Team India," he said.