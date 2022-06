IMAGE: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik rings the bell at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik launched the second T20 International between India and South Africa by ringing the bell at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was present on the occasion.

Ganguly visited Patnaik's residence in Bhubaneswar on his way to the stadium.



Ganguly and Patnaik met after a gap of over 15 years. They had last met on April 11, 2007.