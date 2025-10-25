Vintage Ro-Ko Back!

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma’s 33rd ODI century and Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 74 stitched an unstoppable 168-run partnership. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli turned a dead rubber into a spectacle, producing a masterclass of batting.

Rohit’s 33rd ODI century and Kohli’s unbeaten 74 stitched an unstoppable 168-run partnership, showcasing why these two are still the heartbeat of Indian cricket.

Rohit looked hungrier than ever, diving, sprinting between the wickets, and belting boundaries with his trademark swagger. Kohli complemented him perfectly, anchoring the innings with calm precision. It was vintage Ro-Ko, a masterclass in timing, power, and elegance, as the pitch lit up with a rain of fours and sixes.

Fans everywhere were going gaga over Ro-Ko, marveling at the sheer style, power, and precision of the duo.