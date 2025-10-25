HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Standing Ovation For King Kohli At SCG

Standing Ovation For King Kohli At SCG

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 25, 2025 15:10 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli walks out to bat during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. Photographs: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli received a thunderous standing ovation from a capacity crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground as he strode out to bat, likely for the final time in Australia, during the third ODI on Saturday.

This match could mark Kohli's final international appearance in Australia, where he has excelled with the bat across formats.

Virat Kohli

The 36-year-old, coming into the match after two successive ducks, got off the mark with a quick single off the first ball to midwicket off Josh Hazlewood. The crowd erupted in a massive roar, and Kohli playfully acknowledged them with a fist pump followed by a smile towards partner Rohit Sharma.

 

"It is a standing ovation, just look at the members, they are all up on their feet, around the ground, the Ladies Pavilion, The Members' Stand, they are all up in unison. This shows what a career he has had in this country," said Ravi Shastri on commentary for JioHotstar.

Virat Kohli

"He was a dominant figure. At this pomp, he was as good as anyone when it came to taking the game to the opposition, the ability to play all formats with that kind of consistency, that is a remarkable career. For a good 6-7 years of his career he was the captain, he led from the front."

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Rana bags four as India restrict Australia in 3rd ODI
PIX: Rana bags four as India restrict Australia in 3rd ODI
SHOCKING! Australian women cricketers molested in Indore
SHOCKING! Australian women cricketers molested in Indore
'Do You Think Kohli Will Retire After 0 And 0?'
'Do You Think Kohli Will Retire After 0 And 0?'
What Happens When You Try Hard To Get Into Team India!
What Happens When You Try Hard To Get Into Team India!
Asia Cup Trophy Moved To Secret Location In Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup Trophy Moved To Secret Location In Abu Dhabi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Memorable Piyush Pandey Ad Campaigns

webstory image 2

Where Did Sundar Pichai Go To School?

webstory image 3

8 Temples Offering Unusual Prasad

VIDEOS

King Charles welcomes Zelenskyy at Windsor Castle 0:43

King Charles welcomes Zelenskyy at Windsor Castle

Kashmir's Fish Farmer Who Turned Water into Wealth4:28

Kashmir's Fish Farmer Who Turned Water into Wealth

Watch: Ujjain's unique, centuries old post-Diwali traditional grabs eyeballs2:57

Watch: Ujjain's unique, centuries old post-Diwali...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO