Standing Ovation For King Kohli At SCG

IMAGE: Virat Kohli walks out to bat during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. Photographs: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli received a thunderous standing ovation from a capacity crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground as he strode out to bat, likely for the final time in Australia, during the third ODI on Saturday.



This match could mark Kohli's final international appearance in Australia, where he has excelled with the bat across formats.

The 36-year-old, coming into the match after two successive ducks, got off the mark with a quick single off the first ball to midwicket off Josh Hazlewood. The crowd erupted in a massive roar, and Kohli playfully acknowledged them with a fist pump followed by a smile towards partner Rohit Sharma.

"It is a standing ovation, just look at the members, they are all up on their feet, around the ground, the Ladies Pavilion, The Members' Stand, they are all up in unison. This shows what a career he has had in this country," said Ravi Shastri on commentary for JioHotstar.

"He was a dominant figure. At this pomp, he was as good as anyone when it came to taking the game to the opposition, the ability to play all formats with that kind of consistency, that is a remarkable career. For a good 6-7 years of his career he was the captain, he led from the front."