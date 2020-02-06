SEE: Kambli raps to Tendulkar's tunes

February 06, 2020 10:51 IST

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with best friend Vinod Kambli. Photograph: Vinod Kambli/Instagram

Vinod Kambli lived up to his childhood friend and former team-mate Sachin Tendulkar's challenge by crooning a rap song.

Last month, Tendulkar had challenged Kambli to come up with a rap version of his song Cricket Wali Beat -- conceptualised and curated by Shamir Tandon. The original version, which released on April 3, 2017, is Tendulkar's unique collaboration with music star Sonu Nigam.



The rap is dedicated to every single player with whom Sachin played in six World Cups.



A sporting Kambli belted out a rap version a video of which he released on social media earlier this week.



"‪Dear Master Blaster,‬ ‪Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, Toh phir main khudki bhi nahi sunta (Once I make a commitment then I don't even listen to myself) ! ‬ ‪This is my version of the Rap of “Cricket Wali Beat Pe!," said Kambli on Twitter.



"This song goes out to my legendary friend, the one whom I look upto -- the maan whom I love, the maan who stood by me, the maan I salute. This goes for you my brother Sachin," raps the former India left-hander.





VIDEO: Vinod Kambli/Twitter