Vijay Hazare: Bhuvneshwar, Shaw hope to impress selectors

Source:

Edited By:

February 19, 2021 13:40 IST

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who suffered an injury while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL in October, made his comeback in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav will look to impress the selectors when the Vijay Hazare Trophy -- the domestic one-day competition -- kicks off on Saturday.

The 50-overs tournament will also give the players the chance to showcase their skills in the white-ball format, looking ahead at the upcoming ODI series against England.



Shreyas Iyer will lead Mumbai, while pace bowler Bhuvneshwar, making a comeback from injury, will captain Uttar Pradesh.

Bhuvneshwar, who suffered an injury while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL in October, made his comeback in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.



Shreyas will be aiming to get back among the runs after a below-par showing with the bat in Australia.



Pradeep Sangwan is leading Delhi but veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will look to make the most of the tournament having not played a one-day game since December.



The sides have been divided into six Elite A, B, C, D, and E and the Plate Group. The Plate Group's matches will be played across the different locations in Tamil Nadu while the Elite Groups' games will be held in Surat, Indore, Bangalore, Jaipur, and Kolkata respectively.



Last year's runners-up Tamil Nadu, who won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month, are in Group B with defending champions Karnataka in Group C.



The quarter-final matches will be played on March 8 and 9 respectively, while the semis will be held on March 11 with the final scheduled on March 14.

The five-match T20I series against England begins on March 12, followed by the three-match ODI series from March 23.