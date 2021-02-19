I've been a die-hard fan of Mumbai Indians: Arjun Tendulkar

February 19, 2021 12:14 IST

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar speaks to Aaron Finch during Australia's training session at Lord's in London during the 2019 World Cup. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, is excited to join champions Mumbai Indians, saying he has always been a 'die-hard' fan of the five-time IPL winners.

"Since childhood, I've been a die-hard fan of Mumbai Indians ... I'm excited to join the team and can't wait to wear the blue-and-gold. I would like to thank coaches, owners, and support staff for showing faith in me. I am excited to join MI paltan," Arjun said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their Twitter handle.



In the IPL players' auction held on Thursday, defending champions Mumbai Indians picked up Arjun Tendulkar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, and Piyush Chawla.



Arjun was bought by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 20 lakh, having been their net bowler in the last IPL.



"We've looked at it purely on a skill basis," head coach Mahela Jayawardene said in a video conference.



"There's going to be a big tag on his head because of Sachin. But luckily he's a bowler, not a batsman. I think Sachin will be very proud if he could bowl like Arjun."



After playing under-16 and under-19 cricket for Mumbai, Arjun made his senior debut in last month's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.



"We have to give him time and hopefully not put a lot of pressure on him. Just let him evolve and work his way up," former Sri Lanka captain Jayawardene said.



The franchise's director of cricket operations Zaheer Khan hoped Arjun would grew better under bowling coach Shane Bond.



"The added pressure of the name Sachin Tendulkar is always going to be there on him which he'll have to live by," former India pacer Zaheer said.



"He has to prove himself. He has to show all the coaching staff, and the team think-tank, that he belongs there.



"What he does at the highest level is something in his own hands."