PHOTOS: England vs India, third Test, Day 1

Images from Day 1 of the third Test between England and India, at Leeds, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: England pacer James Anderson celebrates taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the Third Test, at Emerald Headingley stadium, in Leeds, on Wednesday. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

James Anderson regained his mojo after a forgettable fifth day in the Lord's Test, rattling India’s top-order with three quick strikes and reducing the visitors to 56 for 4 by lunch on the opening day of the third Test, at Leeds, on Wednesday.

England’s senior-most pacer was once again back at his best, using his lethal outswingers to good effect to get the wickets of K L Rahul (0), Cheteshwar Pujara (1) and rival skipper Virat Kohli (7), all caught by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, for figures of 8-5-6-3 at the break.

Rohit Sharma, batting on 15 after 75 balls, once again showed enormous patience while leaving most of the deliveries outside off-stump.

Ajinkya Rahane (18 off 54 balls) was also back in the pavilion after edging one off Ollie Robinson (5.5-1-13-1) at the stroke of lunch.

IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates with his England teammates after capturing the wicket of K L Rahul. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

The best part about the 39-year-old Anderson's bowling during that opening session was masterful use of strategy.

For someone who primarily relies on outswing as his stock ball, he changed tactics and used the outgoing delivery as a "shock" ball after pegging back the batters with incoming deliveries.

Rahul, the in-form batsman, went for an expansive drive early to a delivery that moved a shade in the air with a wobbly seam and took his outside edge into Buttler's gloves.

IMAGE: James Anderson is ecstatic after having India skipper Virat Kohli caught by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Pujara, who is going through the worst phase of his international career, got a conventional outswinger after a few in-cutters, and Anderson forced the batsman to have a feel for the delivery.

Kohli hit an off-drive for three runs but it was amply clear that India’s captain was suffering from both technical and mindset issues with Anderson, picking him once again like it has been his day job for several years.

Kohli slightly tweaked his front-foot movement but he dangled his bat away from his body to offer Buttler his third catch of the innings.

At 21 for three, Rahane came in and was in a bit of trouble against Moeen Ali despite the fact that he got a few boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking.

That allowed Rohit to maintain his composure and there was only one drive that Rohit played for a couple of runs during that session.

However, Robinson bowled one on the off-stump channel and it moved a shade to evade Rahane's defensive jab but did enough to get that faint outside edge into Buttler's gloves for his fourth catch.