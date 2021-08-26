Kohli goes 50 innings without a century!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli walks back after his dismissal as England pacer James Anderson celebrates on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Virat Kohli's lean run in international cricket continued as the India captain failed with the bat in the first innings of the third Test against England at Headingley on Wednesday.

Kohli was caught behind off James Anderson for seven with India folding for 78 in their first innings after they had elected to bat.



Kohli has now gone 50 innings in international cricket without scoring a century. The last time he went past the three-figure mark was way back in 2019 in the day-night Test match against Bangladesh in Kolkata.



In the ongoing Test series in England, Kohli has managed just 69 runs in four innings with a best of 42, falling to caught behind dismissals (caught by wicketkeeper or in the slips) in the four times he has been dismissed so far in the series.



England cruised to 120 for no loss at stumps on Day 1 in their robust reply to take early control of the third Test.