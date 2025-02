IMAGE: Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Vidarbha's left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey created history on Friday when he picked 3 for 88 against Kerala on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final on Friday.

Dubey (3/88) now has most wickets by any bowler in a season in the tournament's history.

The 22-year-old young left-arm spinner has taken 69 wickets so far this season, eclipsing the 68 by Bihar's Ashutosh Aman in 2018-19.