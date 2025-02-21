Vidarbha outclass Mumbai to enter Ranji Trophy final

IMAGE: Vidarbha's Yash Rathod was named player of the match after he scored 54 and 151 in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Mumbai. Photograph: Yash Rathod/Instagram

Harsh Dubey picked up five wickets as Vidarbha outclassed Mumbai by 80 runs to enter the Ranji Trophy final, in Nagpur, on Friday.



Left-arm spinner Dubey took 5/127 as Mumbai were bowled out for 325 in their second innings after being set 406 victory.

Vidarbha avenged their loss in last season's Ranji final. They will take on Kerala in the final to be played from February 26 to March 2.

Kerala sealed their maiden Ranji Trophy final by taking a dramatic two-run first-innings lead over Gujarat, 68 years after making their debut in Indian cricket's premier domestic competition.