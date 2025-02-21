Sourav Ganguly unhurt after car meets with accident

Former India cricket captain and ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly escaped unhurt after his vehicle was involved in an accident while he was on his way to the University of Burdwan, in Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal, for an event.

The mishap occurred on the Durgapur Expressway at Dantanpur.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though two vehicles in the convoy were damaged.

Ganguly, who played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India, was in his Range Rover, which was moving at normal speed, when it was suddenly hit by a speeding truck trying to overtake it. His driver did well to halt immediately, causing the vehicles behind his convoy to collide with each other.

"In the sudden movement of the lorry, the driver of Ganguly's car had to apply a sudden brake which led to a collision with vehicles in his convoy following him," a police officer of the West Bengal Police said.

"One vehicle even hit the car in which the former cricketer was travelling. Two vehicles in his convoy sustained minor damages.

"He (Ganguly) attended the programme later on. It went (off) smoothly," he added.