Gill's Record-Breaking Run!

Shubman Gill smashed 101* to guide India to a 6 wicket victory over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy.
A look at his remarkable records in 50 overs cricket:
Registered maiden century in ICC events on Thursday, surpassing his previous best, 92 against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup.
The fastest Indian to 8 ODI centuries, achieving the milestone in 51 innings, beating Shikhar Dhawan's previous record of 57 innings.
Among active players, has highest career ODI average -- 62.46 -- having amassed 2,686 runs in 51 ODIs.
Scored 87, 60, 112, 101* in his last four ODIs.
The fastest batter to score 2,500 ODI runs, getting there in 50 innings, surpassing Hashim Amla's record of 51 innings.
The youngest player to score an ODI double century, smashing 208 against New Zealand at 23 years, 132 days in Hyderabad in January 2023.
The 1st Indian to score a ton in all 3 formats at a single venue when he made 112 against England during the 3rd ODI at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad -- having earlier hit 128 vs Australia (Test, March 2023), and 126* vs New Zealand (T20I, February 2023).