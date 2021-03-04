PICS: India vs England, 4th Test, Day 1

March 04, 2021 12:20 IST

Images from Day 1 of the fourth and final Test between India and England, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Motera, Ahmedabad, on Thursday.



IMAGE: India's Axar Patel celebrates after dismissing England opener Dominic Sibley on Thursday, Day 1 of the fourth Test, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Motera, Ahmedabad. Photograph: BCCI

Young Axar Patel continued his wicket ways, as England were reduced to 74 for 3 by lunch on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test against India, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Motera, Ahmedabad, on Thursday.

He had figures of 2 for 21 at the break.

Jonny Bairstow (batting 28) and Ben Stokes (batting 24) steadied the England innings in a fourth-wicket partnership to see them through to lunch without further damage.

The in-form left-arm orthodox spinner was brought into the attack in the sixth over as India introduced spin early and struck immediately.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli gives Mohammed Siraj a high-five after he catches Zak Crawley off Axar Patel's bowling. Photograph: BCCI

Dominic Sibley defended his first delivery to the off-side, but was dismissed off the next.

Axar, who took 18 wickets in the last two Tests, including three five-wicket hauls, tasted success immediately, having Sibley bowled for two. The opener tried to defend off the front foot but got a thick inside edge which crashed into the leg stump.

It was a perfect start by Axar, as he began his with a wicket-maiden.

He struck again in his second over as Zak Crawley came down the track in an attempt to loft the ball down the ground, but was caught by Mohammed Siraj at mid-off after scoring just 9.

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Zak Crawley. Photograph: BCCI

Certainly, poor cricket from the England opener. He looked to take on Axar early on and England were in trouble at 15 for 2.

The visitors went into the first drinks break on 30 for 2 after 12 overs, but their misery continued as Siraj struck with the big wicket of Joe Root immediately after the break.

England’s captain looked to defend an in-swinger from the Indian pacer but was beaten all ends up, struck right in front of the stumps.

Root walked back for 5 without taking the review, leaving England in trouble on 30 for 3.

After the fall of three wickets, Stokes and Bairstow tried to make technical adjustments and showed how to grind it out.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow scores a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Bairstow (28 batting, 64 balls). after a terrible pink ball Test, looked more assured as he struck six boundaries. He punished the fast bowlers whenever they offered width and also negotiated Patel's straight deliveries with his bat close to the pads and assured front-foot movement.

Ravichandran Ashwin (3-2-7-0) was introduced into the attack in the 20th over as Virat Kohli kept up the pressure by having Patel continue at one end and rotate his two pacers at the other end.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Virat Kohli in friendly banter. Photograph: BCCI

Stokes (24 batting, 40 balls) showed patience, leaving any deliveries outside the off-stump, but lofted Ashwin for a six in his very first over.

However, Ashwin got extra bounce and troubled Stokes with a couple of lovely deliveries.

The Stokes-Bairstow partnership yielded 44 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket and looked to stem the rot set in by Patel.

The first day Motera pitch did not have any extraordinary turn on offer for the bowlers and can be safely called good for batsmen if they apply themselves.