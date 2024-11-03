Very ecstatic: NZ skipper's joy knows no bounds

'Very very ecstatic. Looking back at the start of the series and to be in this position, boys have done a very good job and to finally to do it here in Mumbai, we were challenged with bat and ball. Very happy'

IMAGE: New Zealand came into the series after losing 0-2 to Sri Lanka in an away rubber, but Latham said they didn't play badly against Islanders. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Tom Latham's joy knew no bounds after leading New Zealand to historic 3-0 clean sweep over India in the three-match Test series, saying his players rose to occasion by being aggressive with the bat and proactive with the ball.

India faced a humiliating 0-3 defeat at home for the first time ever after losing the third Test by 25 runs. Set a target of 147, India were all out for 121.

"Very very ecstatic. Looking back at the start of the series and to be in this position, boys have done a very good job and to finally to do it here in Mumbai, we were challenged with bat and ball. Very happy," Latham said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Just being able to adapt to each ground. There is no one way of doing things - the seamers did the job in Bangalore, different guys stood up at different times. More contributions we were looking for."

"Last week it was Mitch (Mitchell), this time it was Ajaz (Patel). We wanted to come here and try and fire a few shots. Tried to be aggressive with the bat, be proactive and with the ball, keep it simple."

New Zealand came into the series after losing 0-2 to Sri Lanka in an away rubber, but Latham said they didn't play badly against Islanders.

"I don't think we played all that bad over there. Fell on the right side of the toss in these conditions and put enough runs on the board. When you are chasing a target on a tricky wicket, it is important to have runs on the board."

He also lauded New Zealand women's team for winning the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

"Girls winning the World Cup was fantastic, being in this position, we can only brag once we get to this position," Latham said.